Jana Nayagan, marking the last film of Thalapathy Vijay, was postponed after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) failed to issue a censor certificate. On Friday, the Madras High Court directed the board to grant a certificate to the movie.

Madras High Court directs CBFC

According to Live Law, the court has directed CBFC to issue a U/A certificate to the film. Justice PT Asha, while pronouncing the order, said: "After examining materials, it is crystal clear that the complainant's grievance appears to be an afterthought". The court added that entertaining such complaints would give rise to a "dangerous trend".

The court highlighted that the action was without jurisdiction, and once the modifications are made as per the recommendations, the certificate must be issued immediately. "Exercise of power by the chairperson is without jurisdiction since the power of the chairperson to send for review stood abdicated after he, on behalf of committee, informed that UA certificate would be granted subject to incisions," the court added.

Jana Nayagan's last-minute delay causes ₹100 crore loss to makers

In the UK and the US markets, Jana Nayagan tickets saw a huge demand. Despite being pitted against the upcoming Telugu biggie The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Vijay's starrer saw a relatively better response for the advance booking. However, whatever money the Tamil action film collected in advance bookings and through deals with overseas distributors and financiers is all gone in vain.

According to Sacnilk, trade reports have pegged the losses suffered by KVN Productions due to the Jana Nayagan delay at over ₹100 crore. The Vijay starrer had collected nearly ₹40 crore in key overseas regions for its opening day and close to ₹60 crore for the opening weekend. This combined ₹100 crore loss in global pre-sales represents a massive blow to the makers of the Vijay starrer and those associated with the acquisition and distribution of the film overseas.

Jana Nayagan has faced similar losses in India.