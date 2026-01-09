Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Disguised As Perfect Daughter-in-law, Is On A Secret Mission

Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in the action avatar, but there is a twist to her character. On Friday, the makers unveiled the first look of the movie that shows her on a secret mission while disguised as a newlywed daughter-in-law. The film is rooted and emotional with quirky and edgy energy.

(A poster of the film | Image: X)

Watch the teaser trailer of Maa Inti Bangaaram

The over 1-minute teaser trailer opens up with Samantha arriving at her in-laws' house. All eyes are glued to her, but what happens when the gaze is diverted? She turns on her action mode and can be seen boldly smashing what appear to be goons in a saree. The film is set against a raw and grounded backdrop, promising a gripping blend of intense drama and high-octane action sequences. The teaser hints at a fierce, layered protagonist and a journey that has been intense yet soulful.

The movie tells the tale of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is excited

Opening up about her experience working on this project, the actress shared that playing this character and serving as a producer has been an "incredibly fulfilling journey" for Samantha. The actress further expressed that she is excited for the audience to experience this story and connect with its spirit.

The film is helmed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru, and produced by Samantha, Raj and Himank Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures. The makers are yet to announce the release date.