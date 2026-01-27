Jana Nayagan vs CBFC Row: Major Setback For Thalapathy Vijay, No Relief From Madras High Court

Jana Nayagan vs CBFC: Thalapathy Vijay starrer will have to wait a little longer to see the light of day as a Division Bench of Madras High Court allowed an appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against a direction of a single judge to immediately grant UA certificate to Jana Nayagan, as per Bar and Bench.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava and Justice Arul Murugan on Tuesday, Janua47 27, sent back the case to the single-judge for reconsideration. "Single-judge ought not to have gone into merits. Decision of the writ court has to go, the appeal is allowed and the impugned order is set aside. The writ petitioner is given opportunity to amend the writ petition," the Division Bench order stated.

This has further delayed the release of the movie.

Why is Jana Nayagan delayed?

According to Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC told the producers that the “competent authority” had chosen to refer the film to a Revising Committee after receiving a complaint over its content. The complaint flagged by a member of the Examining committee concerns hurting religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces in the film.

The complaint also highlighted objections to certain scenes and dialogues. As per Bollywood Hungama, it is alleged that the film includes “visuals and dialogues”, implying that foreign powers are fuelling large-scale religious conflict in India. The complainant argued that this could potentially disrupt religious harmony. It also cited several references to the Army and claimed that the Examining Committee did not include a defence expert despite the presence of such material.

The movie was supposed to release on January 9, clashing with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi. But the CBFC didn't grant a censor certificate, so the film remains delayed. Jana Nayagan marks the final film of Vijay before he enters politics.