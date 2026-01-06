The Raja Saab, Drishyam 3 To Yash's Toxic And Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer 2: 7 Most Anticipated South Indian Movies Of 2026

Big star-studded projects are all set to take over the big screens in 2026. From high drama Pongal clashes to festive releases, the year is filled with anticipated projects starring big stars. Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Yash and Mohanlal all have movies scheduled to release in the year, adding to fans' anticipation.

The Raja Saab

Kicking off the year with a bang, The Raja Saab sees Prabhas in a genre-blending avatar that mixes horror, romance and mass entertainment. Directed by Maruthi, the film is slated for a January 9, 2026, release, aligning with Pongal. With an eclectic ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Malavika Mohanan, expectations are sky-high as fans await Prabhas’ fresh onscreen persona. The advance booking of the movie has already commenced and is off to a great start. The teaser and trailer of the movie were received positively by fans.

Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his pivot to a political career, Jana Nayagan, is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of 2026. Releasing alongside The Raja Saab and other Pongal releases, the movie is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions. However, currently, the film's release is facing a hurdle due to the pending CBFC clearance. Rumours are afloat that this might push the release of Jana Nayagan. Nevertheless, Thalapathy Vijay fans are determined to give him an unforgettable send-off from the big screen.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups



Set for a March 19, 2026, release, Toxic marks a stylish return for Yash post-KGF: Chapter 2 (2022). Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this action thriller features a pan-Indian cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria. The movie is releasing alongside the sequel of highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time, Dhurandhar. The release also coincides with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.



Drishyam 3

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and headlined by legendary actor Mohanlal, Drishyam stands among the most influential and celebrated cinematic franchises in Indian cinema. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor will reprise his character of Georgekutty in the third chapter of the franchise. Speaking at a recent event, the director confirmed that the thriller will be released in April 2026.

Jailer 2



Jailer 2 is another anticipated Tamil-language action comedy film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Superstar Rajinikanth reprises his role, with the cast also featuring S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa in key roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 12, 2026.



AA22xA6 (Allu Arjun & Atlee's untitled movie)

Though still shrouded in mystery, the anticipated sci-fi actioner tentatively known as AA22xA6 brings together Pushpa fame Allu Arjun and director Atlee. Slated as a science fiction film, it also features Deepika Padukone after her much-controversial exit from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD. While the release date of the movie has not announced yet, it remains one of the most anticipated projects of the year.

Jr NTR and Prashant Neel's Dragon



