sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 09:58 IST, September 21st 2024

Jayam Ravi-Kenishaa Francis Dating: Eerie Similarity Between Their Link-Up, Aarti Divorce Rumours

During the interview, Kenishaa shared her excitement about the event, recalling her surprise when she learned that Jayam Ravi would be launching her song.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jayam Ravi and his rumored girlfriend Kenishaa Francis
Jayam Ravi and his rumored girlfriend Kenishaa Francis | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:58 IST, September 21st 2024