Kadhalikka Neramillai On OTT: Ravi Mohan-Nithya Menen Starrer Rom-Com Now Streaming On...

Kadhalikka Neramillai starring Ravi Mohan (previously known as Jayam Ravi) and Nithya Menen which released on January 14 created buzz for its plot, cast and acting skills . Now, fans can finally binge-watch this romantic-comedy on OTT platform from the comfort of their homes.

Which OTT platform is Kadhalikka Neramillai available?

Streaming giant Netflix has secured the post theatrical rights and had also already announced it on Instagram. The film will be available for audiences to watch it from today, ie, February 11. Along with the poster, the caption read, “It’s okay if you don’t have time for love… make time to watch Kadhalikka Neramillai instead. Watch Kadhalikka Neramillai, out now on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Kannada coming soon!

Fans who missed out on watching in theatres, took to comment section to give their verdict after enjoying the film. One user wrote, “@nithyamenen Ma'am, I finally had the pleasure of watching the long-awaited #KadhalikkaNeramillai and thoroughly enjoyed it. Experiencing your performance on the silver screen is always a joyful and mesmerizing experience. I watched the movie in Hindi and plan to watch it in Tamil this evening. Thank you for fulfilling my long-awaited wish.” Few other fans responded with heart and fire emojis.

Kadhalikka Neramillai box office performance

Though Kadhalikka Neramillai was appreciated in overall by netizens, the film still witnessed an underwhelming run at the box office. After a month long run, the Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen starrer wrapped up its theatrical run below ₹10 crore. As per IMDb, it minted ₹9.65 crore.

Poster of Kadhalikka Neramillai | Source: IMDb