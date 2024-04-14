Advertisement

Siddharth's recent film Chithha has been lauded by both audiences and critics, marking a pivotal moment in the actor's career. However, his remarks at a recent award ceremony have ignited a widespread discussion and debate. At the event, Siddharth made an indirect reference to Animal, a film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, while speaking about the response to Chithha.

What did Siddharth say during the event?

Siddharth pointed out an interesting trend where some men found Chithha too disturbing, yet they were eager to watch Animal. This observation highlighted what Siddharth saw as a double standard in the perception of unsettling content in films.

Siddharth said, "No women told director Arun or me that they couldn’t watch Chithha or that it was disturbing. But many men told us they couldn’t watch Chithha as it would be disturbing. The same men will watch Mirugam (Animal), but Chithha is more disturbing for them. It’s not disturbance. It is shame and guilt. I am sure such attitude will change soon."

Netizens have had a mixed reaction to the actor's comments. Animal film supporters have chastised Siddharth, while those who share his perspective on societal attitudes have rallied around him.

Advertisement

What was the storyline of Siddharth's Chittha?

Chithha, directed by SU Arun Kumar, is a gripping thriller that explores the sensitive subject of child abuse. The film revolves around the life of Eshwar aka Chikku's whose world crumbles when his niece goes missing. The story further showcases the limits of love. The official plotline read, “A man is raising his niece like his own daughter, and everything appears normal in their life until the little girl goes missing.” Chithha stars Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, and Baby Sahasra Sree and is produced by Siddharth's company, Etaki Entertainment.