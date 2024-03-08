Advertisement

The success of Manjummel Boys has brought back the spotlight on Kamal Haasan's film Gunaa (1991). The Chidambaram directorial pays homage to the Tamil film, leading to fans demanding its re-release in cinema halls. Gunaa was a hit at the time of its release three decades back and many wondered where its leading lady Roshini disappeared.

Kamal Haasan in a still from Gunaa | Image: YouTube screengrab

Roshini quit film industry after just one film

Roshini starred as Kamal Haasan's love interest in Gunaa, which is the story of star-crossed lovers. After the film released and became a hit, many thought that Roshini would end up have a successful career as an actress and will go on to do good work in the movies. However, that did not happen.

Poster of Gunaa | Image: IMDb

Roshini, who played Abirami in Gunaa, was one of the most celebrated artists when she first came on screen. Reportedly, she was among the first actresses from Mumbai to do films in the South Indian film industry. It was also reported that Roshini did some commercials after Gunaa, but refused to be a part of any film. As per reports, it was found that the former actress got married and has been living in the USA with her family.

Gunaa back in focus after Manjummel Boys success

Malayalam film Manjummel Boys has brought back focus on Kamal Haasan's Gunaa after over thirty years. The film follows the story of 11 men from Manjummel, Kochi as they embark on a trip to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal but find themselves in a life and death situation. The film has crossed ₹100 crore mark at the worldwide box office and has already set the Tamil Nadu box office on fire. It will soon become teh highest-grossing Malayalam film in India, beating 2018: Everyone Is A Hero.

