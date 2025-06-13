Kamal Haasan Starrer Thug Life's Box Office Debacle Adds Dent to OTT Deal, Netflix to Re-negotiate ₹130 Crore Offer

Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life has been struggling at the box office since it hit the theatres. The film opened to ₹15.5 crore at the box office in India and since then witnessed a downfall owing to negative word-of-mouth. Recently, news was a buzz that the makers are planning to release the movie early on OTT and have also approached the Netflix team for the same. Now, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that the streaming giant is re-negotiating its deal.

Thug Life's poor performance impacts the digital deal

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Netflix is reconsidering the deal with a 20-25 per cent dip from the previous quoted amount. The makers of Thug Life reportedly sold the digital rights for ₹130 crores. This whopping number was quoted because of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's combination, but the movie failed to leave a mark at the box office.

If everything goes well, then the movie might release within the 4 weeks of the theatrical release.

Thug Life box office collection day 9

According to Sacnilk, the movie concluded its opening week with ₹43.43 crore, with ₹37.72 crore in Tamil and ₹1.65 crore in Hindi. On the ninth day, the film has collected ₹16 lakh since morning. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹43.59 crore. Thug Life had an overall 12.35 per cent Tamil occupancy on Friday.