Kamal Haasan Starrer Thug Life's Box Office Debacle Adds Dent to OTT Deal, Netflix to Re-negotiate ₹130 Crore Offer

Updated 13 June 2025 at 16:30 IST
Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life has been struggling at the box office since it hit the theatres. The film opened to ₹15.5 crore at the box office in India and since then witnessed a downfall owing to negative word-of-mouth. Recently, news was a buzz that the makers are planning to release the movie early on OTT and have also approached the Netflix team for the same. Now, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that the streaming giant is re-negotiating its deal.
According to a report in Pinkvilla, Netflix is reconsidering the deal with a 20-25 per cent dip from the previous quoted amount. The makers of Thug Life reportedly sold the digital rights for ₹130 crores. This whopping number was quoted because of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's combination, but the movie failed to leave a mark at the box office.
If everything goes well, then the movie might release within the 4 weeks of the theatrical release.
According to Sacnilk, the movie concluded its opening week with ₹43.43 crore, with ₹37.72 crore in Tamil and ₹1.65 crore in Hindi. On the ninth day, the film has collected ₹16 lakh since morning. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹43.59 crore. Thug Life had an overall 12.35 per cent Tamil occupancy on Friday.
Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the movie also stars Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar and Ashok Selvan in pivotal roles. The film follows Rangaraaya Sakthivel (played by Kamal Haasan), a feared mafia kingpin, who seeks redemption and revenge after being betrayed by his brother, Rangaraaya Manickam, and adopted son, Amaran.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 13 June 2025 at 16:30 IST