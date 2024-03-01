Advertisement

Manjummel Boys is doing very good business since its release in India and abroad. The Malayalam film has grossed over ₹50 crore worldwide and is going steady at the box office since its release on February 22. After tasting success in the Malayalam version, the film has got release in Tamil as well and is already doing well in the dubbed version.

Meanwhile, the climax scene of Manjummel Boys pays a homage to the 1991 film Gunaa starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Santhana Bharathi, who has now reacted to the use of film's track Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan in one of the film's pivotal moments.

Manjummel Boys poster | Image: IMDb

Santhana Bharathi praises use of his song in Manjummel Boys

Talking about the use of his track from Gunaa in Manjummel Boys, director Santhana said, "When Kanmani Anpodu song played in Manjummel Boys the whole theatre irrupted. I had goosebumps, my eyes filled with tears. Kamal Hassan also had the same feeling."

Manjummel Boys climax scene has led to Gunaa trending on social media, with many recalling Haasan's iconic performance in the film and the use of real Guna caves as the shoot location.

Manjummel Boys cast meets Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan met the team of Manjummel Boys in Chennai before the film's release in Tamil Nadu. Director Chidambaram called the meeting with Kamal Haasan the 'climax of Manjummel Boys'.

Kamal Haasan with Manjummel Boys team | Image: Kamal Haasan/X

On February 28, Kamal Haasan greeted the team of Manjummel Boys at his office in Chennai. He interacted with the director and the actors and shared his thoughts about the survival drama. The photos of the cast of Manjummel Boys with Ulaganayagan have gone viral on social media.