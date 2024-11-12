Published 16:58 IST, November 12th 2024
Kanguva Advance Bookings: Suriya Starrer Struggles With Just ₹1 Crore Collection In Tamil Nadu
Not enough shows have been allotted to Kanguva since Amaran is doing well in its second week. Less than 50% of the screens have been secured by Suriya's film.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kanguva stars Suriya in the lead role | Image: X
