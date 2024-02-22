Advertisement

Suriya is gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film Kanguva, co-starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. As the film is in the final stage of production, the makers reportedly showcased a few glimpses of the period drama to certain film critics and trade analysts at Studio Green's new office in Mumbai. Among all, trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his social media handle to review the film and according to him it is "Mind Blowing".

Kanguva is 'ferocious,' says Ramesh Bala

Taking to X handle, Ramesh Bala shared his reviews about Kanguva after the makers held a special screening in Mumbai. In a post, he revealed watching a few glimpses of the film and called it mind-blowing. He hinted that it will be a visual treat for all of Suriya's fans as his transformation in the film is "ferocious". Not to forget Bobby Deol, Bala called him "vera level anatognist".

(A poster of Kanguva | Image: Instagram)

He also lauded the director Siva and added that after the release, he will be celebrated as "one of Top Most directors" in India for his vision.

“Watched few glimpses of Actor @Suriya_offl's #Kanguva at @StudioGreen2 's new office in Mumbai... MIND-BLOWING VISUALS! Actor @Suriya_offl- What a Transformation. Ferocious.. His Pan-India Blockbuster loading... Saw @thedeol look too.. Vera-level antagonist..@directorsiva will be celebrated as one of Top Most directors in India for vision.. DOP @vetrivisuals and Late Art Director #Milan," his post read.

Bala concluded his post by teasing the audience with exciting information that the makers are planning for "huge promotions" and the film is slated to hit the theatres in the second half of 2024. "Producer @kegvraja has made sure a Gigantic Biggie on scale.. Huge promotions loading Wait till 2nd half of 2024!”, he added.

What do we know about Suriya-Bobby Deol starrer period-drama Kanguva?

It is bankrolled by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners. The film features an ensemble star cast of Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley and Kovai Sarala, among others. The film marks Bobby Deol and Disha Patani's Tamil debut.