Suriya fans are eagerly waiting for his highly anticipated movie Kanguva, co-starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. For the movie, the actor underwent a massive transformation and is sporting a never-seen-before avatar. Directed by Siva, the makers have hinted that the movie will release later this year. Amid this, Suriya's wife Jyotika spilt the beans about Kanguva and said, "Cinema is going to witness something for the first time".

So magnum opus and so well-made: Jyotika

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Jyotika shared that Suriya has put his 200 per cent into the movie. She has seen a few clips and rushes of Kanguva. After watching them, the Shaitaan actress has concluded that it will be a treat to movie buffs' eyes. "I feel that cinema is going to witness something for the first time, which is so magnum opus and so well-made," she added.

In the movie, Suriya is sporting a raw look with long hair. Reacting to Suriya's Kanguva look, the actress shared she waited for a long time for Suriya to get a haircut. However, keeping her personal feelings aside, Jyotika added Suriya was phenomenal in the movie. "I have no words for his body of work and the efforts he puts in," she concluded.

What else do we know about Kanguva?

The movie promises a raw, rustic and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performance and high-octane action sequences. In the movie, Suriya and Bobby are seen at loggerheads. The makers are yet to unveil Disha's character. Produced by Studio Green and K.E. Gnanavel Raja, the film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is currently in post-production and is moving at a brisk pace.