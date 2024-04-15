Advertisement

Kanguva is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies coming out this year. The film is headlined by Suriya and is directed by Siva. The movie also marks the Tamil debut of the Animal star Bobby Deol. The film will hit the big screens later this year. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled a new poster on the occasion of Vishu.

Suriya comes face-to-face with himself in Kanguva new poster

The poster was unveiled on the occasion of Vishu or the Tamil New Year. In the new promotional material from the film, Suriya from two different timelines came face-to-face with each other. On one side, the actor appeared in his already revealed tribal look. He carried a sword in his hand while the forest burned in the background.

Where the past and present collide, a new future begins 🗡️#Kanguva 🦅 Releasing 2024 in cinemas worldwide. #HappyTamilNewYear✨@Suriya_offl @DishPatani @thedeol @directorsiva @ThisIsDSP #StudioGreen @GnanavelrajaKe @UV_Creations @KvnProductions @PenMovies #PenMarudhar… pic.twitter.com/4gYskNr5PI — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2)

On the other side was Suriya from the present time holding a machine gun in his hand. A burning building could be seen in the background while an aeroplane flew over it. The poster confirmed that the film is set in different timelines and according to the makers, the storyline will span over 500 years. It has also confirmed fan theories that Suriya would play more than one character in Siva's film. Reportedly, Kanguva narrates a tale from the present that ties to an event that happened 500 years back.

Kanguva is currently under post-production

With Kanguva, Suriya will mark a return to the big screen after two years. On February 14, the film went into post-production after wrapping up its filming schedule. Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol. Its pre-production and shoot stretched over a period of two years.

Dear @Suriya_offl Sir

We're thrilled to have you join us in our DI suite!

Your appreciation means a lot to us.#kanguva @directorsiva @StudioGreen2 @kegvraja @rajsekarpandian #NishadhYusuf #ColoristRajasekar @iGeneDIandVFX



Post Production in full swingggg pic.twitter.com/epZOLCCwvq — Vetri Palanisamy (@vetrivisuals)

The film’s cinematographer, Vetri Palanisamy took to his X and shared an update on the film's post-production. He shared the update from the film’s Digital Intermediate (DI) and wrote: "Dear @Suriya_offl Sir We're thrilled to have you join us in our DI suite. Your appreciation means a lot to us. #kanguva. Post Production in full swingggg.” The film is produced by Studio Green and KE Gnanavel Raja. Kanguva release date is not confirmed yet.