Bhooth Bangla Budget Vs Box Office Collection: Is Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan's Horror-Comedy Hit Or Flop?

After 14 years, the actor-director duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have reunited for the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film hit the big screens on April 14 and has been able to meet box office expectations. Of all the movies Akshay and Priyadarshan have worked together on, Bhooth Bangla is the highest-grossing title. Globally, it has crossed the ₹200 crore mark and only stands behind Housefull 5 in the list of top-grossing films of the actor post pandemic.

While the returns have been good, given the big production value of the film and its star-studded cast, good box office biz does not guarantee profit for the makers. Here's the Bhooth Bangla's budget vs box office comparison.

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Bhooth Bangla budget vs box office collection

Reportedly, Bhooth Bangla is made on a budget of ₹120 crore. Akshay is the highest-paid actor in the cast, and reportedly took home ₹50 crore for playing the lead role. The leading actresses - Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu - are said to have been paid ₹3 crore and ₹2.5 crore respectively. Paresh Rawal reportedly charged ₹2 crore for the movie, with Rajpal Yadav taking home ₹80 lakh. A major portion of the production cost was allotted for the cast fees.

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan | Image: X

At the box office, Bhooth Bangla has run for two straight weeks by April 30. In 14 days, it has grossed over ₹210 crore worldwide. Comparing it with the investment made, it has emerged as a hit already and is now also the 3rd highest grossing Hindi movie of the year, behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

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