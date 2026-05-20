Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya Starrer Continues To Hit Double-Digit Mark, Enters ₹100 Crore Club In India

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's latest release is enjoying a good and steady run at the box office. It is the first Tamil film this year to hit the ₹100 crore mark in India. Overseas too, the collections are strong as the movie inches towards the ₹200 crore club globally. So far, Karuppu collections have hit double digits, and despite the expected decline in numbers during the weekdays, the movie continues to attract good footfalls.

Kollywood gets a breather as Karuppu is a success

Karuppu crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office on Wednesday (May 20). It collected ₹10.30 crore on day 6. The collections declined compared to Tuesday, as it minted ₹12.75 crore. The film earned ₹15.50 crore on its opening day and showed a huge growth the next day, when it collected ₹24.15 crore. On Sunday, the film collected ₹28.35 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. Monday saw a dip, as the film made ₹14.30 crore.

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Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji | Image: X

After six days, Karuppu's India gross collection stands at ₹121.96 crore and nett biz is ₹105.35 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹3.00 crore on the sixth day, taking its total overseas gross to ₹54 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹175.96 crore in less than a week. The film is already faring better than Suriya’s previous films and has beaten their lifetime collections.

Karuppu stars Trisha opposite Suriya. RJ Balaji has directed this film. It was supposed to release on May 14 with special early morning shows running after securing necessary permissions from CM Vijay. However, due to financial issues, the movie's release was delayed by a day. It is still performing better than any Tamil movie released this year.