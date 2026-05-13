Karuppu Day 1 Advance Booking: Suriya Starrer Sells 1.6 Lakh Tickets, Mints ₹2.67 Crore In India

Karuppu Day 1 Advance Booking: Suriya is gearing up for the release of his movie, and ahead of it, the makers have opened the ticket window for the audience to book in advance. The film, which will be released tomorrow, May 14, is performing well in advance bookings. It is likely to earn in double digits on the opening day.

Karuppu day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the film has sold around 1.6 lakh tickets across 4333 shows in India, which takes the gross amount to ₹2.67 crore. The film has earned maximum in Tamil, selling 1,60,654 tickets, whereas the Telugu version sold 8458 tickets.

The maximum has been earned in Tamil Nadu (₹2.11 crore), followed by Karnataka (₹24.06 lakh).

All about Karuppu

Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film is filled with intense action scenes, courtroom drama and emotional moments, showing Suriya fighting for justice while taking on enemies both inside and outside the court.

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Ahead of release, RJ Balaji said about Karuppu’s plot, “When the world is going through an extremely difficult phase, what if a superhero arrives to put an end to that suffering? We have portrayed that in a massy and action-packed way, how he rises, overcomes hardships, defeats evil, and restores goodness.”

Apart from Suriya, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in lead roles. Trisha plays the female lead in the film and will be seen as a lawyer named Preethi.

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Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu star in supporting roles. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography handled by G. K. Vishnu and editing by R. Kalaivanan.