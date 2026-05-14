Karuppu Producers Stay Silent On Suriya-Trisha Starrer's Release Delay But Threaten Legal Action Against Leaks

Suriya and Trisha starrer Karuppu was supposed to hit the big screens today. However, in a last-minute setback, all showings of the movie were cancelled on the day of release, allegedly due to unpaid dues by the producers. This led to massive backlash against the movie makers online, fans protesting outside theatres and the director RJ Balaji breaking down on camera in an emotional apology. Amid this, the movie was screened in select theatres in Mumbai, Pune and Varanasi.

While fans await an official statement from the producers over the delay in the film's release, Dream Warrior Pictures took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to warn against leaks. Following the screenings in parts of North India, clips from Karuppu have begun doing the rounds on social media. In an official statement, the movie makers warned legal action against 'any downloading, recording, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, transmitting or circulating of any scenes, clips or leaked content relating to the film Karuppu through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, torrent websites or any other online or offline platform'. The statement has now been doing the rounds on social media.

While fans of Suriya have taken cognisance of the production house's concern, there has been a demand from the filmmakers to share the timeline of the film's updated release date. Some have alleged that Karuppu is going to face a similar fate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to hit the big screens on Pongal but has yet to see the light of day.



Also Read: Suriya Fans Protest, Pour Sympathies For Director Over Karuppu Delay

Helmed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is a courtroom drama that blends action and thriller genres. The trailer of the movie shows Suriya fighting for justice while taking on enemies both inside and outside the court. The film also stars Trisha as a lawyer named Preethi and RJ Balaji as Baby Kannan.



Also Read: After Jana Nayagan, Suriya's Karuppu Faces Online Leak Amid Release Mess