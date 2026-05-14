Karuppu Director RJ Balaji Tears Up Apologising To Fans Over Delay, Hints At 6 PM Release: It Shouldn’t Have Happened

Suriya's highly anticipated movie Karuppu has been delayed once again, reportedly due to financial issues. Earlier today, makers informed that 9 AM shows have been cancelled, and it was anticipated that the rest of the shows would release as per schedule. However, it has been revealed that the noon shows have also been cancelled. Director RJ Balaji shared a video on his social media handle apologising to his fans and appeared teary-eyed.

RJ Balaji apologises to fans over Karuppu release delay

Taking to his Instagram handle, RJ Balaji shared a video in which he can be seen seated in his car. He spoke in Tamil, which we loosely translated to English, "I am giving you another update from my car. I hope it’s the last one. I am really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn’t have happened. You must have travelled from long distances to reach the theatres in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and other states to watch the film at 9 am. It shouldn’t have happened, and I am sorry for that."

He became teary-eyed while continuing, "People watch movies to forget the worries in our lives. I am really sorry to all those who were stressed after learning that they couldn’t watch the film. I didn't expect this either. I manifested that Karuppu would release on May 14 and would become a blockbuster. I am very hopeful. I am tearing up, that’s my pain. Everyone is working towards releasing the film today evening at 6 pm."

Soon after he dropped the post, Dulquer Salmaan extended support and wrote, "All will be good brother !! ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 with you always !"

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Why is Karuppu's release delayed?

Despite massive advance bookings, many theatres across India and overseas (including the US) were forced to stop screenings due to an unresolved financial dispute between the film's financiers and the production house.

According to reports, the delay is because of a financial deadlock involving a debt of over ₹50 crore by the production house, which led theatre owners to halt the booking and cancel the premiere.

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