Karuppu Effect! Suriya's Vishwanath And Sons Makes ₹110 Crore Even Before Release

Tamil star Suriya made his box office comeback with Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji. The Jai Bhim actor was in need of a clean hit after his last two releases - Kanguva and Retro - disappointed fans. Karuppu has not only become the highest grossing film of Suriya's career but also the biggest commercial hit in Kollywood this year so far. With the success of his latest movie, the market's confidence in Suriya has also received a boost.

He is all set to feature in Vishwanath And Sons. It is directed by Venky Atluri and also features Mamitha Baiju, Raveen Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Suriya is reportedly playing an international pistol shooter, who is balancing his career and personal life, in this movie. The buzz surrounding this movie is good and Vishwanath And Sons will arrive in cinema halls over the Independence Day weekend.

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Since Karuppu was a hit, its positive effect has also trickled down to Vishwanath And Sons. Reportedly, the movie has made over ₹110 crore from its digital streaming rights, music rights and overseas distribution rights. While its OTT rights have been sold for a whopping ₹85 crore, the makers have also made ₹12 crore+ through its music rights and ₹15 crore+ from its overseas distribution rights, indicating strong interest in international markets. The OTT rights have reportedly been secured by Netflix.

Vishwanath And Sons will release on August 14 | Image: X

The movie is said to have been made on an estimated budget of ₹120 crore. If reports of its pre-release business are true, then it has nearly recovered all its investment even before release. If Vishwanath And Sons turns out to be a hit, it would mark back-to-back major successes for Suriya.