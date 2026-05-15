Karuppu: Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Director RJ Balaji Watch Suriya Starrer In Theatre After One-Day Delay | Video Goes Viral

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu has finally released in the theatres today, May 15, after a one-day delay. To attend the First Day First Show, Suriya's brother Karthi, Trisha and director RJ Balaji stepped out to watch with the fans in the theatre. Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet that show the team Karuppa greeting the fans in the theatre.

Team Karuppa arrives in the theatre sans Suriya

In a video going viral on the internet, other than Suriya, the whole team, including Karthi, RJ Balaji, Trisha and Sai Abhyankkar, was present in a theatre to watch the movie with fans. Karthi and RJ Balaji can be seen happily waving at the fans.

In another video, Karthi can be seen getting mobbed by a sea of fans present outside the theatre just to catch a glimpse.

Karuppu makers thank Thalapathy Vijay like this

The makers have included a thank you card to wish Thalapathy Vijay on becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The viral clip leaked from the theatre shows clips from the swearing-in ceremony and old footage of Suriya and Vijay.

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Karuppu producers apologise to the fans

Despite massive advance bookings, many theatres across India and overseas (including the US) were forced to stop screenings due to an unresolved financial dispute between the film's financiers and the production house on Thursday. According to reports, the delay was because of a financial deadlock involving a debt of over ₹50 crore by the production house, which led theatre owners to halt bookings and cancel the premieres.

Early Friday, the production house took to its official X handle to announce that the film will release today. They also apologised to fans and expressed gratitude for standing by them in this challenging time. "There are some journeys that test not just time, but the heart itself. To every person who waited for Karuppu who kept asking about the film, who never stopped believing in us even through the silence and delays — we owe you an apology, and more importantly, our deepest gratitude. We know this wait was painful. We know many of you held onto this film with so much love and expectation," the note reads.

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The makers concluded the note by writing, "This film carries our blood, sweat, sleepless nights, struggles, and emotions. It is not just our story anymore — it belongs to every one of you who stood beside us through this journey. Thank you for waiting. Thank you for believing. See you in theatres!"