Suriya's Karuppu To Face Same Fate As Vijay's Jana Nayagan? Leaks Feared After Release Mess

Actors Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's highly awaited film Karuppu ran into trouble just hours before its release on Wednesday night after the movie's scheduled 9 am shows were cancelled. The update left several fans disappointed as many had already planned to watch the film on its opening day. The fillmaker broken down on camera while fans staged a protest outside the theatre, demanding immediate release. All this while, the producers kept radio silence.

While the characters might seem new, the script is old for Tamil cinema fanatics. Not a long time back, Vijay's swansong film, Jana Nayagan, also faced the same fate. The movie, scheduled to hit the big screens on Pongal, is yet to see the light of day. The state underwent an entire electoral process, and Vijay scripted history by becoming the CM, but there is still no news on the release date of the movie.



Also Read: Karuppu Director Cries Apologising To Fans Over Delay

In between the tussle with CBFC, Vijay's political battle and the incessant delays in Jana Nayagan's release, the film also faced a massive leak. The entire movie found its way online, with some TV channels even airing the pirated version. This led to massive losses for the producer above the reported loss from the failed OTT deal. The same seem to be happening with Karuppu.



Also Read: Suriya Fans Protest, Pour Sympathies For Director Over Karuppu Delay

Due to alleged financial constraints, all shows of Suriya's Karuppu were cancelled across Tamil Nadu. However, surprisingly, the movie did stream in Mumbai, Pune and some other parts of North India. Addressing the press today, the producers of the movie confirmed that the North Indian screenings were a ‘mistake’ and the distributors will compensate them for that. However, the makers are now worried about the movie being pirated and circulated online amid a delay in release. At the time of publishing, all shows of Karuppu have been cancelled, and the makers have yet to reveal the new official release date.



Also Read: Advance Booking: Karuppu Sells 59140 Tickets, Mints ₹92.43L In India