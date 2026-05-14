Karuppu Release Delay: Suriya Fans Stage Protest Over Cancelled Shows Despite CM Vijay's Special Sign-off

Fans of Suriya and Trisha faced a last-minute setback when the early morning shows of the upcoming movie Karuppu were cancelled abruptly. Cinegoers and die-hard fans anticipated something fishy happening behind the scenes when the bookings for the film were not opened until late last night, unusual for Kollywood releases. This came after CM Vijay signed off on the film getting special early morning shows starting as early as 9 am.

However, Karuppu ran into trouble just hours before its release on Wednesday night after the movie's scheduled 9 am shows were cancelled. The update left several fans disappointed as many had already planned to watch the film on its opening day. Director RJ Balaji's emotional apology on X following the delay led to more fan agitation.

This has led to massive protests by the fans of Suriya outside theatres. Agitated cinegoers were seen taking to the streets demanding a prompt release of the movie. Videos of fans carrying banners outside theatres in Tamil Nadu are viral on social media. Those who could not join the protest took to social media to voice their angst. Several posts targeting the actor and the production house have flooded X (formerly Twitter).

RJ Balaji's emotional video apologising for the delay further triggered the fans. While he hinted at the movie hitting the big screens later during the day, social media users took to their accounts to criticise Suriya and the production House, Dream Warrior Pictures, for making a budding director cry on camera and urged that no filmmaker deserves this. The production house faced severe backlash for its radio silence on the issue.



Also Read: Karuppu Release Delayed: 9 AM Shows Of Suriya's Actioner Cancelled

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What is the reason behind the Karuppu delay?