Kazhugu Actor Krishna Kulasekaran Ties Knot With Long-time Friend Sadhvia 10 Years After Divorce From Allegedly Abusive Ex-Wife

Tamil actor Krishna Kulasekaran, who is known for his films such as Maari 2, Kazhugu and Vanavarayan Vallavarayan, has got married for the second time after 10 years of his divorce from his first wife. The actor has married his long-time friend Sadhvia on June 5 on the outskirts of Chennai, as per a report in DT Next. The actor has shared a photo of the newlyweds on his social media handle but hasn't revealed the face of his wife.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo that shows the newlyweds looking at their deity, standing close to each other. The image shows their back. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "A new journey," followed by a heart emoticon.

The actor spoke to DT Next about his hush-hush wedding and shared that it was a close-knit affair with only 80 people in attendance. "We have known each other for a long time now, and she will continue to be my best friend for years to come," the actor said. The actor further shared that he will soon issue an official statement announcing his wedding.

Friends and fans congratulate the couple

Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wrote, "Woooohooooi..congratulations myileeee." Senthil wrote, "Congratulations brother." A user (seemingly their friend) wrote, "Congratulations, my dear dear friend! I truly wish this journey is the best journey of your life❤️ lots of love to you."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Krishna Kulasekaran?

He is the younger brother of Tamil director Vishnuvardhan. He made his acting debut as a child actor in Anhali, and after seven years, he starred in Mani Ratnam's movie Iruvar, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a supporting role. After a few supporting roles, he made his lead debut with Alibhabha. The film opened well at the box office but was not a commercial success. He then went on to star in several films such as Kazhugu, Vallinam, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Vanavarayan Vallavarayan and Vizhithiru, among others. He has also been part of his brother's film Yatchan. Last, he was seen in the JioHotstar TV series Parachute, which was also produced by him.

Did Krishna Kulasekaran have trouble first marriage?