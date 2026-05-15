Keneeshaa Breaks Silence On Being Trolled For Dating Jayam Ravi, Opens Up About Abuse And Miscarriage

Jayam Ravi and his rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa once again became the talk of the town after their recent appearance at an event. Following this, the singer was massively trolled for breaking up the family and earned the name 'home wrecker'. She indirectly lambasted Ravi's estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, for attacking her on social media. Over a year later, Keneeshaa has responded to the trolls and revealed that she has endured enough since childhood that now such things don't affect her. She shared two long videos in which she opened up about her life since childhood and how she met Ravi.

Keneeshaa opens up about her 'painful' past

The singer began the video addressing the hatred she is receiving online and the abuse she faced when she was young. She shared how she faced abuse from the age of 4 by her male relatives. She added on being married off at the age of 18 and how her marriage turned toxic within a few months, as her husband had multiple relationships with other women. She suffered physical and emotional abuse, causing a miscarriage at the age of 19. "The baby in my stomach was broken and got out of my body," she said.

She further addressed the people sending detectives just to know about her past and how she was criticised for singing in a bar. "People are sending detectives to Bangalore to find out who I was married to, what I went through and who I was." She added. "That singing in a bar for Rs 500 has made me charge so much more today," she added. No one in the industry can accuse of using relationships for professional gain.

Are you still roaming around with this person?: Keneesha lambasts trolls

Reacting to being repeatedly called 'home wrecker,' she said, "A girl who has lost a child in her stomach - you think I'm going to keep anybody away from their children or family?" She emphasised that when Ravi approached her for therapy, he was already broken, and she insisted that if he wants to get better, then he has to work things out with his family too. When he denied working out the things with family, she disconnected her assignment with Ravi and became his friend. "I don't need to break a bloody home for that," she added.

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She maintained that the duo are 'just friends' and the people are misunderstanding the nature of the relationship.

Kenessha reveals people thanking her for saving Jayam Ravi

In the video, she claimed that during events with Jayam Ravi, several people approached her and thanked her for helping the actor recover from his troubled past. She shared that many industry insiders said, "Thank you for saving that boy. Thank you for making him smile."

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Towards the end, she asked people to focus on real problems in society. "Are there no other important issues to speak about in front of the camera?" and added, "People are suffering for food and basic needs. Speak for them."