JioHotstar Teases Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date In India After Ranveer Singh Starrer Premieres On Netflix Overseas

Dhurandhar 2 On OTT: The Aditya Dhar directorial is still one of the most highly anticipated films months after its release on March 19. The movie has already breached the ₹1800 crore mark at the box office, and yet fans are waiting in anticipation for the OTT release of Ranveer Singh's headliner. Ahead of its India premiere, the movie premiered on Netflix overseas.

On May 15, Dhurandhar: The Revenge officially made its OTT debut for international audiences, arriving on Netflix with a special "raw and uncut" version that was not released in Indian theatres. The film, which enjoyed a strong theatrical run in India, began streaming overseas on May 14, nearly eight weeks after its big-screen release. Netflix announced the development through its social media handles, writing, "DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE (Raw & Undekha) is coming to Netflix in the US & Canada tomorrow."



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Dhurandhar 2 OTT release on JioHotstar soon

Hours after the announcement, JioHotstar also took to their social media accounts to tease the release of the film on their platform. Without mentioning the date of Dhurandhar 2's OTT release in India, the platform shared that the movie will debut on the platform soon. A teaser of the movie's premiere was released on the regional platforms of the streaming site as well. While international viewers can now stream the action drama, Indian audiences are still awaiting details regarding the film's domestic OTT release

The sequel, popularly referred to as Dhurandhar 2, has continued the momentum of the franchise led by director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh. The franchise has also achieved a major commercial milestone recently, crossing the Rs 3000 crore mark worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.



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