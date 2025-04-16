Khushbu Sundar Calls Out 'Ugly' Trolls For Criticising Her New Glam Look, Says 'I Pity Your Parents'

Khushbu Sundar, an actress and politician, is making headlines after she posted her new glam and lean look on her social media handles. The actress, who is often seen in a traditional ensemble - saree with sleek bun - appeared lean in a green sequinned dress with crimped hair and subdued makeup. Soon after she shared the post, the internet was divided; while many hailed her new look, others simply trolled her for undergoing a knife. This didn't go down well with the actress, and she took to her social media to give a befitting reply.

Khushbu Sundar slams trolls for criticising her glam look

On Tuesday, Khushbu shared a series of photos on her X handle that show her looking all glamorous. She captioned the post as "Back to the future! #greenwithenvy #trendy #transformation #goodhealth #lovingit #Green #GlamourSlam.". Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section, praising her new avatar.

However, a section of the internet called her transformation AI. A user wrote, "How is possible grand ma." Another wrote, "Magic of Mounjaro injection. Let your followers know that so they can get themselves injected too."

This particular comment didn't go down well with Khushbu Sundar, and she re-shared it on her X and wrote, "What a pain people like you are. You guys never show your faces because you know you are ugly from the inside. I pity your parents."

Khushbu is not the first celeb who has been accused of undergoing a knife to get in shape. Earlier, Ram Kapoor and Kapil Sharma were accused of using Ozempic to shed weight. However, Kapoor rubbished the reports and shared his method to lose weight.

What's next for Khushbu Sundar?