Khushbu Sundar Reacts To Ravi Mohan's 'Idly Nadigai' Remark, Says 'Thank You For Proving Me Right'

Ravi Mohan is currently in the news after he held an explosive press meet where he shared an ordeal about his marriage with Aarti Ravi. He further shared how she bullied and blackmailed him throughout their marriage. During the press interaction, he also made allegations against 'idly nadigai (actress)' for interfering with his marriage. He didn't take any names and simply alleged that under the guise of feminism, she had disrupted the personal lives of not just him but three other actors. "That actress ruined my family. She has no moral right to speak about me," he said.

He didn't explicitly name her, but it appears he was referring to Khushbu Sundar, as in the past, she targeted Ravi Mohan for talking against Aarti Ravi. She is also the first one to react to Ravi's '3-word actress' remark, hinting that she is the only one the actor is talking about.

Khushbu Sundar lambasts Ravi Mohan

Taking to her official X handle, Khushbu simply thanked Ravi for proving her right. "Some are just hell bent to prove their DNA. Thank you for proving me right. (sic)”

According to reports, Khushbu is quite close to Aarti and is the one person standing firmly by her side amid the ongoing ugly divorce.

Advertisement

Ravi Mohan claims Aarti performed black magic on him

Well, it didn't end here, with teary eyes, Ravi Mohan revealed that Aarti had blackmailed him to get married to her by cutting her wrist. Opening up about his ordeal, he said, "From day one, I have been living a hellish life. They even did black magic. Now they are using PR groups (I don't want to name them) to cyberbully me. I am dying slowly, but before I die, I will finish everyone. I started hurting my hand. I can’t live without my children."

He further revealed that to date, he doesn't have his personal bank account, owing to which whenever he used to withdraw money from the joint account, Aarti used to immediately call him asking for an explanation. "I suffered in silence despite earning. My parents begged me not to get married, but I refused to obey them. Today, I am suffering."

Advertisement