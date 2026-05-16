Ravi Mohan Takes Big Step Amid Ugly Divorce With Estranged Wife Aarti, Confirms Breakup With Keneeshaa

Ravi Mohan exploded in a recent press meet following his breakup with girlfriend Keneeshaa. The actor addressed details of his personal life and announced that none of his movies will be released until he gets divorced from his estranged wife, Aarti. During his press meet, he got emotional and also revealed that he tried to commit suicide owing to the hatred against him and his former girlfriend, Keneeshaa.

Ravi Mohan will not act in a film until he gets...

A clip from his press meet went viral on the internet in which he announced that neither he nor his films would be released in the theatres until he gets divorced. He spoke in Tamil, which he loosely translated to English, "My Films will not release on screens till i get my divorce.. I cannot act anymore. I couldn't bear the insult I got. If you want to provoke me, try it. I worked for 23yrs.. 95% of my films are successful."

He further shared that Aarti is not letting him meet his children and is cyberbullying Keneeshaa. Owing to this, she left the actor. "Stop bullying me. I will be in my office only. If you want to do something, you can come directly. They are not allowing me to see my children, sending bodyguards to schools, and they have even closed my phone connection. They cyberbullied #Keneeshaa and sent her away. I want her to be happy wherever she is."

Ravi Mohan claims Aarti performed black magic on him

Well, it didn't end here, with teary eyes, Ravi Mohan revealed that Aarti had blackmailed him to get married to her by cutting her wrist. Opening up about his ordeal, he said, "From day one, I have been living a hellish life. They even did black magic. Now they are using PR groups (I don't want to name them) to cyberbully me. I am dying slowly, but before I die, I will finish everyone. I started hurting my hand. I can’t live without my children."

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He further revealed that to date, he doesn't have his personal bank account, owing to which whenever he used to withdraw money from the joint account, Aarti used to immediately call him asking for an explanation. "I suffered in silence despite earning. My parents begged me not to get married, but I refused to obey them. Today, I am suffering."

Heartbroken Ravi Mohan shared the ordeal he suffered at the hands of his estranged wife, Aarti Ravi. Despite announcing their divorce two years ago, the couple is still struggling to conclude.