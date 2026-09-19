Khushbu Sundar Supports Katrina Kaif As She Faces Postpartum Body-Shaming, Says 'Man Develops 40-Inch Waist, Nobody Asks...'

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has come out in support of Katrina Kaif after the actor faced comments about changes in her appearance following the birth of her son. Khushbu questioned why women are often judged for their age and appearance, while similar changes in men are treated differently. In a lengthy post that she shared on her social media, Khushbu spoke about the pressure on women to maintain a certain appearance as they grow older. She questioned society’s focus on whether a woman is still in her “prime” and why changes in her looks become a topic of public discussion. “Why is a woman’s age always treated like a public announcement? The moment a woman crosses a certain age, society starts measuring her “Is she still in her prime?” “Has she maintained herself?” “Why does she look different?” “Has she aged?” But where is this obsession when it comes to men?,” she wrote. “A man goes bald , he is distinguished,” A man develops a 40 inch waist, nobody asks what happened to his “prime.”



"A man grows grey or completely white hair, suddenly he is “salt-and-pepper handsome,” “mature,” charismatic,” she added.

She went on to question who decided that women have a fixed “prime” and why they are expected to maintain the same appearance as they had when they first became popular. The actor also spoke about the physical and emotional changes women go through after giving birth. She said women should not be judged for how their bodies change after motherhood.

“When a woman gives birth to a child, she goes through a rebirth of her own. The hormonal, physical, emotional and psychological changes are immense. Her body has carried, nurtured and brought another life into this world. Yet instead of celebrating what she has been through, we scrutinise how she looks afterwards,” she said.

Khushbu then directly backed Katrina, saying that the actor has always been beautiful. She also shared her own experience of facing comments about her body at different stages of her life.

“#KatrinaKaif was, is and will always be beautiful. I, as someone who has personally experienced the changes that come with motherhood and body transformation, I understand this journey deeply. I know what it feels like to be judged for your body. When I was heavier, I was ridiculed and even used to depict women who were supposedly “obese and ugly.” Today, after losing weight, I am asked, or rather the society has confirmed i am on injection doses,” she said.

“How many of these people from the society have paid for me to procure these injections? Apparently, society will always find something to say, whatever a woman looks like, whatever she does, and whatever stage of life she is in. We women are not answerable to every damn man who thinks he has the right to describe, dissect or define us,” she added.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025. (ANI)