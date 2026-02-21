KHxRK Teaser: Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan, At Retro Best, Reunite After Over 4 Decades For Quirky Actioner By Nelson Dilipkumar

KHxRK Announcement: Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are all set to reunite after over four decades for a film helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. On Saturday, Kamal Haasan shared a video on his social media handle, which was quirky yet had all the swag. It was an introductory video of both superstars in one frame, leaving the fans all excited.

A look at Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's first look from the untitled

The over 3-minute clip is loaded with humour and fiery moments shared between both superstars. It starts with Anirudh Ravichander entering the frame and bumping into 'confused' Nelson. The fun banter between the two lights up the mood before the storm. In the next frame, Nelson is trying to help the actors dress their best. However, they don't take his advice and end up twinning.

As the video continues, both the superstars are shown walking into a garage in swag, and Rajinikanth swinging the key to Kamal Haasan in a style. The video concluded with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth putting both Nelson and Anirudh in a tough spot, asking who the hero is in the movie.

Sharing the video, Kamal Haasan captioned it as "A Special reunion with my friend @Rajinikanth. Every great journey deserves another chapter! My best to @NelsonDilpkumar and @AnirudhOfficial - and to @RedGiantMovies for powering this collaboration."

The teaser reveals that the music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan were last seen together in a film...

The superstars were last seen together in the 1979 fantasy film Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum, which was partially successful at the box office. The two legends have also starred together in classic films, including Apoorva Raagangal, Avargal, Moondru Mudichu and Pathinaru Vayathinile.