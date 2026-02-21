Are Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Jetting Off To Udaipur For Their Wedding? Couple Spotted At Hyderabad Airport

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The preparation for the same has begun at Vijay's Hyderabad home and at their wedding venue. Ahead of the ceremony, the couple were separately snapped at Hyderabad airport this morning. As only 5 days are left for their rumoured wedding, it seems the couple is jetting off to Udaipur to oversee the preparations in person.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are twinning and winning at the airport

In the video posted by a paparazzo, Vijay can be seen in a grey t-shirt paired with black pants and layered with a leather jacket. He waved at the camera before entering the airport premises.

Rashmika, on the other hand, can be seen in the same combination grey t-shirt and black pants with a mask. She waved at the camera.

The couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship and their upcoming wedding.

A look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's viral wedding invitation card

A few days ago, a couple's wedding card went viral on the internet. The contents of the invite box became a contention on social media. The box included a ‘National Crush’, perfume from Rashmika's new fragrance brand. The box also contained a hand cream and a foot cream for the invitees. Adding a personal touch, a stylish “Rowdy” brand T-Shirt linked to Vijay Deverakonda’s popular brand is also part of the gift box. A premium cashew box is included as well, making the invite traditional and trendy at the same time.

The couple will get married on February 26 in the presence of their families and close friends. It will be followed by a star-studded reception on March 4 at the Taj Krishna hotel in Hyderabad.