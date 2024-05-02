Advertisement

Kubera, an upcoming social drama from acclaimed director and National Award winner Sekhar Kammula, has sparked intense interest since its announcement. The movie will feature Dhanush as the main lead. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, Akkineni Nagarjuna's first look was unveiled during tonight's IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at 7:15 PM.

Nagarjuna's first look from Kubera goes viral

The makers of Kubera dropped an intriguing clip of Nagarjuna's first look from the film. Along with the video, the makers also shared a brand new poster featuring the Naa Saami Ranga star. In the video, Nagarjuna can be seen walking with am umbrella amid heavy downpour in the city. Following that, he comes across a car that is loaded with currency notes. Upon noticing that one note from the vehicle is drenched in rain, he reaches out to his pocket and places a note on the bundle. This scene from his first look video has left a lasting impression on his fans. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna can be seen sporting a middle-aged guy look in the video. Take a look.

What will be Dhanush's role in Kubera?

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Dhanush unveiled the title and his first look from Kubera, co-starring Nagarjuna. According to reports, the film is set in Dharavi in Mumbai. Dhanush will reportedly play the role of a beggar, who turns into a mafia lord, while Nagarjuna might play the character of an investigating officer.

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Sekhar. Kubera has been bankrolled by Suniel Narang with the music being composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Kubera will be released in both Telugu and Tamil languages, owing to the presence of a multicultural cast and crew. The film is slated to release this year, but the makers are yet to announce the date.