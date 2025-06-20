Kuberaa: After Vijay Deverakonda, Sai Pallavi Forgets Jim Sarbh And Sends Best Wishes To Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna

Kuberaa: Dhanush, Rashimika Mandanna and Nagarjuna's crime drama has finally hit the big screens today, June 20, after a long delay. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film also stars Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil in supporting lead roles. The film has opened to glowing reviews, with many singing praise for their performance. Many celebs are also coming forward and sharing their wishes with the cast members.

Among them, Sai Pallavi and Vijay Deverakonda penned heartfelt notes praising the team. However, it has been noticed that both actors omitted any mention of Jim Sarbh in their posts, despite him being in one of the crucial roles.

Sai Pallavi wishes Sekhar Kammula, Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna all the best for Kubera, but Jim Sarbh's name goes unmentioned

Taking to the X(formerly Twitter), Sai Pallavi posted a long note this morning, expressing her best wishes to her "guru," Sekhar Kammula, for his film Kuberaa. Kammula had launched her career in Telugu cinema with the hit romcom Fidaa, making it special for her. In her post, she shared a message for everyone but did not mention or tag Jim Sarbh at the time this article was written.

Her post reads: “#Kuberaa is going to be special for many reasons! @dhanushkraja sir’s masterclass in acting & art of picking challenging characters that only he can pull off so effortlessly. @iamnagarjuna sir, It’s going to be a treat to watch you in a killer character under Sekhar garu’s direction. Dear @iamRashmika, we all know how powerful & one of a kind Sekhar Garu writes his women. This is going to be a memorable character and a grand success in your streak of blockbusters, Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Garu, this will be another feather in your hat for sure. Chaitanya garu, Suri, Ajay, Swaroop & the whole team, May your sweat & blood be converted to recognition & appreciation! @AsianCinemas_, I know how proud Narayandas garu would be, seeing the stories Sunil garu chooses to support🙏🏻

My dear @sekharkammula Garu, A pure heart & to have a craft like yours is a deadly combination. You influence a whole generation of ppl & im one of them.

I wish to see my Guru happy, healthy & create more such stories, I pray for everyone’s happiness today”

She wished the entire team well, but the absence of Jim Sarbh from her post raised some eyebrows, especially since he is one of the lead actors and appeared alongside the main cast on the poster.

Kuberaa poster

She is not the only one who missed out on the Made In Heaven actor. On 17 June, Vijay Deverakonda shared a note for the Kuberaa team and made no mention of Jim Sarbh. His message read: “Wishing #Kuberaa all the very best as it heads to the big screen. @sekharkammula sir will always be a special name in my journey — he gave many actors like me hope. To see him now telling a story on this scale, with a cast filled with personal favourites like @dhanushkraja, @iamnagarjuna sir, @iamRashmika — has me excited :) Sending all my love and best wishes to the entire team. Can’t wait to watch it in theatres!”