Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 1: Fails To Enter List Of Aamir Khan's Top 5 Openers, Stands Behind 3 Idiots And Talaash

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 1: Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama opened well at the box office on June 20. The buzz surrounding the movie was good and the "sequel to Taare Zameen Par" factor had generated positive talk around Sitaare Zameen Par. While the advance bookings for the film was low, it made strides with spot bookings on Friday (June 20) as positive reviews flooded social media early in the day.

However, Sitaare Zameen Par has failed to make it to the list of Aamir's top 5 openers, registering an estimated opening of ₹11.05 crore.

Sitaare Zameen Par likely to do well over the weekend

Riding on the positive word of mouth, Sitaare Zameen Par will likely witness good boost in its biz on Saturday and Sunday. Unanimously good verdict of the viewers has helped the movie open with double digits. The occupancy throughout the day was below 20%, but will witness a boost over the weekend.

Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 | Image: X

Aamir plays a basketball coach in Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par billed as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, focused on themes of inclusivity and empowerment. Aamir takes on the role of a basketball coach who mentors ten differently-abled individuals. It is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones, and its success led to the Hollywood adaptation titled Champions, with Woody Harrelson in the lead role.

Aamir Khan has launched 10 newcomers in Sitaare Zameen Par | Image: X