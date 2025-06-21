Kartik Aaryan Approves Of The 'Candid Pictures' Trend, Tries It Out With Teammates During Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Shoot | Watch

Kartik Aaryan has been shooting for his film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri in Croatia. The actor was joined by Ananya Panday, who recently wrapped up her schedule for the film. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor took time off the shoot to hop on a viral trend. His reel is now going viral online.

Kartik Aaryan hops on the ‘candid pictures hack’ trend

On June 21, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account to share a reel in which he featured with his teammates from the crew of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. For the unversed, the trend gaining pace on Instagram suggests that if a trio hops a little while walking, it results in the best candid photos. The hack has been approved by the actor who tested it out and shared the results with his followers. He shared the reel with the caption, “Candid Pictures Hack Unlocked”.



Also Read: Netflix's K-pop Demon Hunters Draws Inspiration From BTS, TXT And More

Along with Kartik, the clip featured his hairstylist Milan Kepchaki and actor Vicky Salvi. Fans and followers of the actor took to the comment section to appreciate him for sharing candid moments on Instagram. Some social media users also urged the actor to continue sharing such raw reels with them.



Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Divorced After 16 Years Of Marriage

Hours before this, Kartik Aaryan shared a reel featuring some elderly women from Croatia. He asked them about their favourite footballers and stumped them by declaring his love for Ronaldo. The Argentinian women who were fans of Messi strongly disagreed with him, giving rise to a hilarious moment. He shared the video with the caption, “Argentina ki Aunty Maaregi, Mera fav toh Ronaldo hai”.

Key moments from Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer leaked