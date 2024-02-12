Advertisement

Lal Salaam hit the big screens on February 9, coinciding with the Valentine’s week holiday. The film is directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Soundarya and the actor appears in a cameo appearance in the movie. The film has failed to take off at the box office even after a three-day theatrical run.

Lal Salaam crashes on opening weekend

Initially slated for a Sankranthi release, Lal Salaam was postponed to avoid a clash in a crowded weekend. However, even after the aversion, the film has failed to take off at the box office. The movie opened to a decent ₹3.55 crore at the domestic box office but registered a dip in the subsequent days. Most of the film's collection has come in from the Tamil version, with the Telugu version faring poorly in all regions.

On day 2, Saturday, the sports drama movie raked in ₹3.25 crore, an 8.45% dip from the first day. On Sunday, the film has fared even lower. With only ₹3 crore, as per Sacnilk, the film has registered its lowest on Sunday. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹9.70 crore.

About Lal Salaam

After an eight-year hiatus, Lal Salaam was directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The movie follows the lives of Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, two actors who have been rivals since they were young. Lal Salaam's first part focuses on the villagers, their inhabitants, and the growing animosity between the local Muslims and Hindus. In the movie, Rajinikanth plays the character of Moideen Bhai. Nirosha portrays Moideen's wife, and Jeevitha Rajashekar plays her sister.

Lal Salaam starring Rajinikanth has drawn attention mainly for its political themes, which touch on topics like caste oppression and religious discrimination, despite being marketed as a sports drama.