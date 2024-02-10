Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 1: One Of Rajinikanth's Lowest Openers Of All Time

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial Lal Salaam hit the big screens on February 9. The movie which features Superstar Rajinikanth in an extended cameo was supposed to release on Sankranthi postponed it to a later date to avoid a crowded release. However, it seems like the movie has failed to take off at the box office. The opening of the movie has been quite low, given the the Tamil star's name has been associated with the project.

Lal Salaam takes a low opening

Before the release, Lal Salaam it was expected to take a good start. However, despite promotions and Rajinikanth's presence in the movie for the better part of the second half has not bore well for the film. According to Sacnilk, on day 1, Lal Salaam collected ₹4.30 crore in all languages. Most of the film's collection have come in from the Tamil version, with the Telugu version faring poorly in all regions.

For the Telugu version, according to reports, the film opened with less than 10% bookings in major multiplexes. The situation is even worse in other single screens. Lal Salaam has turned out to be one of the poorest opening films of Rajinikanth's career. The subject matter of the film, which deals with communal harmony, has failed to strike the right chord with the viewers.

Has the decision to do Lal Salaam backfired for Rajinikanth?

Last year, Rajinikanth's Jailer took the box office by storm, collecting over ₹600 crore at the worldwide box office. After doing a commercial pot boiler like Jailer, Rajnikanth fans were expecting him to take it a notch highesh. But it seems like a movie like Lal Salaam is not what fans like to see him in.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently working on Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel's next Vettaiyan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.