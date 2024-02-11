Advertisement

Lal Salaam starring Rajinikanth hit the big screens on February 9. The film opened to an average start at the box office and failed to pick up pace on its first Saturday. Amid average reviews, Lal Salaam managed to earn ₹3 crore on Saturday, taking its total collection to ₹6.55 crore.

Lal Salaam fails to pick up pace

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam fell below expectations despite Rajinikanth's extended cameo role. On the opening day, Lal Salaam earned ₹3.55 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film's performance further dwindled on first Saturday, taking its total collection to ₹6.55 crore. Although Rajinikanth's character as Moideen Bhai was showcased in the film and trailer to entice his fanbase, it failed to garner the attention of the moviegoers. Lal Salaam pales in comparison to Rajinikanth's previous films. For example, his most recent film, Jailer, grossed a whopping ₹56.6 crore on its first day, far exceeding Lal Salaam's ₹3.55 crore. On the second day, Jailer earned ₹30.3 crore.

Advertisement

Lal Salaam starring Rajinikanth has drawn attention mainly for its political themes, which touch on topics like caste oppression and religious discrimination, despite being marketed as a sports drama.

Advertisement

About Lal Salaam

After an eight-year hiatus, Lal Salaam was directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The movie follows the lives of Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, two actors who have been rivals since they were young. Lal Salaam's first part focuses on the villagers, their inhabitants, and the growing animosity between the local Muslims and Hindus. In the movie, Rajinikanth plays the character of Moideen Bhai. Nirosha portrays Moideen's wife, and Jeevitha Rajashekar plays her sister.