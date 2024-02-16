Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Earns Less Than ₹1 Crore

Despite Rajinikanth's extended cameo in Lal Salaam, the movie never really picked up pace at the box office and will soon wind up its theatrical run.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lal Salaam to release on Pongal
Lal Salaam to release on Pongal | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lal Salaam released on February 9 after avoiding a crowded Sankrathi release. However, the film has failed to bank in on the benefits of a solo release and has really struggled at the box office. Despite Rajinikanth's extended cameo in the film, it has never really picked up pace and will soon wind up its theatrical run, making way for new releases.  

Lal Salaam | Image: Lyca Productions/X

Lal Salaam continues to witness decline at the box office

While the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial was somehow staying afloat at the box office, minting above a crore during the weekdays, on Friday, the collections dipped below ₹1 crore and the movie was only able to mint ₹92 lakh on its seventh day of release.

The first week breakdown of Lal Salaam at the domestic box office is as follows.

Advertisement

Day 7: ₹0.92 crore
Day 6: ₹1.21 crore     
Day 5: ₹1.2 crore
Day 4: ₹1.25 crore    
Day 3: ₹2.9 crore
Day 2: ₹3 crore    
Day 1: ₹3.25 crore

Lal Salaam | Image: Lyca Productions/X

The collection of the film in India in the Tamil version is ₹13.73 crore. Adding other versions to it, the nett box office business of the film is ₹15.08 crore.

Advertisement

What is Lal Salaam about?

Lal Salaam is set in Mururabad, Tamil Nadu. The movie is set in a cricket tournament where a Hindu team competes against a Muslim team and a commentator declares it an India-Pakistan match. Every one enjoys his commentary till Rajinikanth's character Moideen Bhai points out that he is inciting communal division. What follows next is explored in Lal Salaam.

Advertisement

Vishnu Vishal, Livingston, Nirosha, K S Ravikumar and Vikranth feature in pivotal roles in the movie. After its theatrical run is over, the movie will stream on Netflix. It appears that it will premiere on OTT within a month of its release given its poor box office faring.

 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

14 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

16 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  2. Fire breaks out inside 3-storey building near Mewar College in Ghaziabad

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Hyper-personalised Skincare Is All About Catering To Your Unique Needs

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Budget: Liquor To get Expensive in Bengaluru

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Vizhinjam Project: Kerala Govt gives ultimatum to Adani Group

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo