Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Earns Less Than ₹1 Crore

Lal Salaam released on February 9 after avoiding a crowded Sankrathi release. However, the film has failed to bank in on the benefits of a solo release and has really struggled at the box office. Despite Rajinikanth's extended cameo in the film, it has never really picked up pace and will soon wind up its theatrical run, making way for new releases.

Lal Salaam | Image: Lyca Productions/X

Lal Salaam continues to witness decline at the box office

While the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial was somehow staying afloat at the box office, minting above a crore during the weekdays, on Friday, the collections dipped below ₹1 crore and the movie was only able to mint ₹92 lakh on its seventh day of release.

The first week breakdown of Lal Salaam at the domestic box office is as follows.

Day 7: ₹0.92 crore

Day 6: ₹1.21 crore

Day 5: ₹1.2 crore

Day 4: ₹1.25 crore

Day 3: ₹2.9 crore

Day 2: ₹3 crore

Day 1: ₹3.25 crore

The collection of the film in India in the Tamil version is ₹13.73 crore. Adding other versions to it, the nett box office business of the film is ₹15.08 crore.

What is Lal Salaam about?

Lal Salaam is set in Mururabad, Tamil Nadu. The movie is set in a cricket tournament where a Hindu team competes against a Muslim team and a commentator declares it an India-Pakistan match. Every one enjoys his commentary till Rajinikanth's character Moideen Bhai points out that he is inciting communal division. What follows next is explored in Lal Salaam.

Vishnu Vishal, Livingston, Nirosha, K S Ravikumar and Vikranth feature in pivotal roles in the movie. After its theatrical run is over, the movie will stream on Netflix. It appears that it will premiere on OTT within a month of its release given its poor box office faring.