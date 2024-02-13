Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth Film Is A Disaster, Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore

Coming off the success of Jailer, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam has fared poorly at the box office in four days since its release. Check out its collections here.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam
लाल सलाम में रजनीकांत | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lal Salaam hit the big screens on February 9 after pushing back it release date from Sankranthi to avoid a clash with other big titles. However, the movie has failed to reel in audiences despite Rajinikanth featuring in it in an extended cameo. Noteworthy is the fact that the film has underperformed both in the Tamil and Telugu states.

Lal Salaam box office collection continues to decline

On its first Monday, Lal Salaam collected a little over ₹1 crore in its Tamil version. This was a huge dip from its opening day business of ₹3.25 crore. While the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial has been witnessing decline from day 2 onwards, collecting ₹3 crore on Saturday and ₹2.9 crore on Sunday, the underwhelming Monday collections have reinforced that there is no redemption from here on.

In the Telugu version, Lal Salaam has collected a little over ₹1 crore, which is again very low considering the popularity of Thalaivar in the region.

What is Lal Salaam about?

Lal Salaam is set in Mururabad, Tamil Nadu. The movie is set in a cricket tournament where a Hindu team competes against a Muslim team and a commentator declares it an India-Pakistan match. Every one enjoys his commentary till Rajinikanth's character Moideen Bhai points out that he is inciting communal division. What follows next is explored in Lal Salaam.

Vishnu Vishal, Livingston, Nirosha, K S Ravikumar and Vikranth feature in pivotal roles in the movie. After its theatrical run is over, the movie will stream on Netflix. It appears that it will premiere on OTT within a month of its release given its poor box office faring.

 

 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 09:25 IST

