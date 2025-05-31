Lal Salaam OTT Release Date: When, Where To Watch Long-delayed Rajinikanth And Vishnu Vishal Starrer

Updated May 31st 2025, 11:16 IST
The long-delayed Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, is all set to make its digital debut on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film also stars mighty Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role. The film is releasing on OTT after over a year, as it hit the theatres last year in February. Earlier, the hard disk was lost, which was later found in December. Aishwarya revealed that a director's cut would be available on streaming soon, and the missing footage was edited back into the film.
Tamil-language sports action drama will premiere on SUN NXT on Bakrid, that is, June 7. The streaming giant shared a motion poster on its X handle, and captioned it as "Stay tuned & Guess who’s firing up the screen this Bakrid?" Originally, the digital rights were with Netflix, but due to unforeseen reasons, they were transferred to Sun NXT.
Soon after the post was dropped, the excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, " Lal Salaam finally," followed by a crying emoticon. Another user wrote, "All those who criticised the movie Lal Salaam have a chance to change their minds after watching this movie on OTT." A user joked, "Lal Salaam hard disk finally found."
The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and audiences, resulting in its failure at the box office. The film's lifetime business is ₹19 crore against the budget of ₹80-90 crore. The film revolves around a reckless townsman who tries to mend his thug ways, ends up resurrecting himself and proves to be worthy of the world, in the eyes of the same people who chased him away.
