Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj has turned 38 today, March 14, and the director rang in his birthday at midnight with his friends Ratha Kumar and Arjun Das. Kumar, who has co-written Leo with Lokesh, celebrated his birthday with an LCU-themed cake. Taking to his social media handle, he shared several photos, offering a glimpse of the party.

Inside Lokesh Kanagaraj's 38th birthday

Taking to X, Ratha Kumar shared two photos from the celebrations in which Lokesh is happily posing for a selfie. In the first image, Ratha Kumar is clicking a selfie posing with Lokesh, dressed in a white shirt. In the next image, we can see a huge two-tire cake with "DC" and "LCU" written on it along with a gun and bullets. For the unversed, LCU refers to the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which consists of three films - Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

(A photo of Lokesh's birthday cake | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Happy Birthday da. Love you loads @Dir_Lokesh."

Advertisement

Happy Birthday da ❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Love you loads @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/pGaqFqRSGQ — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna)

Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on his next project away from social media

Last year in December, Lokesh announced that he would be taking a break from all social media platforms and his mobile phone to focus on his next project. "I am writing to announce that I will be taking a break from all social media platforms and my mobile to solely focus on my next project. During this time, I will not be reachable. I would like to again thank the audience for all the love and support you have showered upon me since my debut," an excerpt from the statement read.

🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/0EL6PAlbdQ — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh)

Lokesh's next project is Thalaivar 171, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is slated to hit the theatres next year.