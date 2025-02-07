Love Today On OTT: After Loveyapa, Where To Watch The Original Film That Junaid-Khushi Starrer Is A Remake Of

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor romantic comedy film Loveyapa has finally released in theatres today, ie, February 7. But, did you know the film is a remake of Tamil film Love Today? Know which streaming giant you can watch this original romanic comedy.

Which OTT platform can you watch Love Today?

Love Today is available to watch on OTT platform Netflix. The Tamil romantic comedy received positive reviews and was loved by audience for its plot and brilliant acting skills. According to Sacnilk, the 2022 movie Love Today earned ₹78.55 crore gross in India. The movie's worldwide earnings were ₹83.55 crore, and its India net earnings were ₹66.57 crore.

Poster of Love Today | Source: IMDb

Love Today released in theatres on 2022. It was helmed by Pradeep Ranganathan ( also made his debut as lead actor) and produced by AGS Entertainment. It is an adaptation of Pradeep's short film App(a) Lock (2020). The film starred Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathish, Sathyaraj and Radhika Sarathkumar among others.

Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa X review

The remake of Love Today released on February 7, the beginning of Valentine week. The film is making waves online for the performance of the new actors. Netizens took to social media to share their verdict about the film. One user wrote, “Junaid Khan's performance in #Loveyapa proves that he's a great actor! I can say the future of Bollywood is being saved”.

Another social media user wrote, “#Loveyapa is a beautifully told story with a great message! Totally didn't see that coming! Went with zero expectations but ya paisa vasool hai!”

“Finally, a film jo comedy ke saath saath deep message bhi deta hai! #Loveyapa is not just timepass, it's thoughtful entertainment!”, wrote the third user.