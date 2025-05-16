Maaman X Review: Netizens Declare Soori-Aishwarya Lekshmi's Film A 'Must-Watch' Family Drama

Maaman X Review: The Tamil family drama starring Soori has finally hit the theatres today, May 16. Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, the light-hearted film Aishwarya Lekshmi, Swasika, and Master Prageeth Sivan in the lead roles. Since this morning, Social media has been flooded with reviews and reactions from viewers who already watched it on the big screens, with many praising the cast and the film's emotional depth.

Is Soori’s Maaman hit or flop?

Taking to their X(formerly Twitter), Netizens share their thoughts on Maaman, describing it as an emotionally powerful drama that emphasises the importance of family bonds.

One user commented, "#Maaman is a deeply emotional drama that strongly rests on uncle-nephew relationship which gets fleshed out in a refreshing way. @sooriofficial shines yet again in a tailor-made character which he justifies so comfortably, making it another memorable performance. The second half is where the film’s heart lies and it works well in leaving a strong impact.”

Another user shared, “Watched #maaman…I cried. I cried. And I cried. I am not sure whether the level of affection the movie holds can be understood by these gen kids, but they must know. @sooriofficial you NAILED. if there was no garudan, this movie would not have pitched right. #AishwaryaLekshmi wow.”

When and where will Maaman stream on OTT?