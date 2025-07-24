Maareesan: Fahadh Faasil, Vadivelu Starrer Has This In Common With Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara

Maareesan: Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil’s slow-burning comic thriller is set to release in theatres on July 25. This upcoming Tamil film is directed by Sudheesh Sankar and will clash with Mandala Murders and the MCU's The Fantastic Four. The movie is releasing at a time when the craze of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is at its peak. The romantic saga hit the big screens on July 18 and has become the talk of the town ever since. The internet has been sent into a tizzy by the newcomers - Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Interestingly, even being totally different from each other, Maareesan and Saiyaara share something in common.

DYK there is something common in Fahadh Faasil’s Maareesan and Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a romantic musical and has been running riot at the box office. Although it's an emotional love story at its core, the movie shares a surprising common thread with the upcoming Tamil comedy-drama Maareesan. And that is Alzheimer's.

Let us tell you how? Despite their completely different genres and narratives, both films centre around a character who suffers from Alzheimer’s. In Saiyaara, Aneet Padda’s character Vaani Batra had early-onset Alzheimer’s. On the other side, in Maareesan, Vadivelu’s character also lives with Alzheimer’s.

Both films approach the condition differently but highlight the impact of Alzheimer’s through heartfelt storytelling. Let’s take a closer look at the plot to understand this ‘untie’ better.

Fahadh Faasil’s Maareesan movie plot

According to OTT Play, Dhayalan (Fahadh Faasil), a thief, gets out of jail and returns to his usual ways. During a break-in at a house, he unexpectedly meets Velayudham Pillai (Vadivelu), who claims he is handcuffed to the window because of his Alzheimer’s disease. Pretending to help by taking him to Tirunelveli, Dhayalan secretly plans to steal his money by tricking him into revealing his ATM pin. But will he manage to pull it off, or is he about to be drawn into something much deeper? This will be known after the release only.

Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Saiyaara movie plot

Krish Kapoor is a blessed musician, driven by a personal and professional desire to escape his past and shine brightest. His music is raw, loud, and emotionally intense, just like him. On the other hand, Vaani Batra is a gentle soul and a gifted poet who stopped writing after a tragic heartbreak on her wedding day.

Cut to six months later, she starts working as a journalist at a media firm, where she meets Krish. When Krish comes across her poetry, he’s deeply moved by its depth and convinces her to write lyrics for his next song. As they begin collaborating, a beautiful bond forms between them. However, their joy doesn't last long.