Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 4: Sivakarthikeyan's Action Thriller Faces Major Downfall On Monday, Mints ₹40.55 Crore

Madharaasi Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan's action thriller had an impressive opening at the box office, but from the second day started witnessing a downfall. The film concluded its opening weekend at ₹36.4 crore and was expected to perform well on Monday. However, the film witnessed a major downfall.

Madharaasi box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, Madharaasi minted ₹4.15 crore at the box office with maximum in Tamil language (₹3.5 crore), followed by Telugu version (₹6 lakh) and in Hindi the film earned ₹0.05. The movie witnessed a 61.03 per cent drop since Sunday, failing the Monday test miserably. It seems the negative word of mouth affected the business. Adding the four-day collection at the box office, the movie earned ₹40.55 crore at the box office in India. The film had an overall 25.91 per cent Tamil occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Puducherry (41 per cent).

The movie opened at ₹13.65 crore at the box office, followed by ₹12.1 crore on the second day. On Sunday, the movie raked in ₹10.65 crore in India.

What is the plot of Madharaasi?

In the action thriller film Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss, Sivakarthikeyan plays Raghu Ram, a peculiar man with a death wish. We see him attempt suicide from a flyover as he wishes to die since he cannot cope with the separation from his love interest, Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth). Things take a turn in his life when he meets the cop Prem (Biju Menon). Virat (Vidyutt Jammwal) and Chirag (Shabeer Kallarakkal) are the two villains in the movie who are looking to profit from the business of illegal gun supply.