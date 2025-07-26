Justin Timberlake 'Barely Sings' At His Concerts, Leaves Fans Fuming: Really Thought He Could Do Bare Minimum?

Justin Timberlake is facing backlash after fans accused him of "barely singing" during his recent shows. This included his appearance at Romania’s Electric Castle festival where he was seen keeping his mic down on the stage after cueing in the attendees for a sing along.

Timberlake, hos is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, has not publicly apologised despite mounting criticism for his act and attitude towards fans who assembled to see him on stage. Social media users shared clips of Timberlake dropping his microphone mid-performance and leaving the crowd to sing entire verses, while he just waved and danced along on the stage.

"Fans really stood out in the rain 3 HOURS waiting for Justin Timberlake and he couldn’t even be bothered to fully sing for them. SMH This is disgusting, if I was there I would have requested a full refund TBH (sic)," commented one. Another one said, "Justin Timberlake needs to be locked up for charging people $300+ for this performance (sic)." Many called him a "lazy performer".

A video was shared by a concert attendee, who vented her anger at Timberlake for making fans standing in the rain, waiting for him to show up. According to her, Timberlake "sang 5 words" in each song, took "5 minutes breaks after singing 2 songs" and even covered his face with glasses and hat, making it impossible for people to see him.