Advertisement

Manjummel Boys was released in theatres this February and broke several records at the Malayalam box office this year. Months later, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja filed a case against the producer claiming rights to his song. He filed a legal notice for using the song Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan from Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa without his permission. For the undersed, the song was used in the climax of Manjummel Boys and it also had an introduction card. Now, Manjummel Boys produced Shawn Antony has reacted to the legal notice and shared that they had already acquired rights to the use of the song.

We got rights from Pyramid and Sreedevi Sounds: Shawn Antony

Shawn Antony told The News Minute that they had acquired the rights from two music companies who own the song. "One of the companies holds the rights for the Telugu version, and the other for the remaining languages. We got rights from Pyramid and Sreedevi Sounds, the music companies which own the song," Shawn added. The producer further said that they not only acquired the song in Tamil but also in other languages.

Along with Shawn Antony, Soubin Shahir and his father Babu Shahir, produced the survival drama. The movie was directed by Chidambaram and starred an ensemble cast including Soubin Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese and Ganapathi S. Poduval.

Advertisement

(A poster of Manjummel Boys | Image: Instagram)

Illaiyaraaja accused the makers of "unlawfully" exploiting the song Kanmani Anbodu

The legal notice stated, "the same or any underlying gesture cannot be a substitute for our client’s permission/licence/content for such usage." The notice further read, "Our client reserves the right to initiate appropriate legal actions for such improper and unauthorized usage of the song in the said cinematographic film, which is his original musical work."

Advertisement

(A file photo of Illaiyaraaja | Image: Instagram)

The notice also warned that appropriate civil proceedings would be instituted against Manjummel Boys' producers, Soubhin Shahir, Babu Shahir, and Shawn Antony if they failed to acknowledge their notice.

