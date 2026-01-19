Mankatha Vs Theri Re-release Clash Goes Off The Plate, Vijay Thalapathy Starrer Postponed Again Amid Jana Nayagan Row

Vijay Thalapathy’s Jana Nayagan is already facing a major delay in its release, and now another film of the Tamil superstar has seen its release pushed back for the second time. The planned theatrical re-release of Theri has been postponed once again, confirming that the highly anticipated Vijay vs Ajith re-release clash will not be happening.

This is not the first time the re-release of Theri has faced a delay. The makers had originally scheduled it for the Pongal period and then shifted it to January 23. That announcement had excited fans, as the film was expected to go head-to-head with Ajith Kumar’s cult classic Mankatha, which is also set for a re-release on the same date. With Theri postponed once again, the box-office clash has ended, leaving Mankatha with a solo run.

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu shared an update on X, writing in Tamil, “The re-release of 'Theri' is being temporarily postponed to support emerging directors and new producers, following the request of the producers of Draupadi 2 and Hotspot 2.”

The makers have not announced a new re-release date so far. This development has come as a major disappointment for Vijay’s fans.